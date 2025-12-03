Every woman must become asset, not liability – Lagos commisisoner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Bolaji Cecilia Dada, has issued a rallying call to the state’s female population, declaring the administration’s resolve to ensure every woman wins and becomes an asset, not a liability.

The Commissioner’s remarks came during the 2025 Women Assembly, a major yearly gathering where delegates from all 57 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) convened.

Addressing the assembly, Dada emphasised that under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Lagos remains a gender-friendly and gender-responsive State committed to the success of its women through the THEMES Plus Agenda.

“At the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, our focus remains clear. We want every woman in Lagos to win. We want every woman empowered. We want every woman to be independent,” she stated.

The Commissioner highlighted several initiatives spearheaded by WAPA that are already transforming lives.

“Thousands are receiving training in over ten vocations, including carpentry, ICT, catering, and fashion design, across the five divisions of the State.

“Graduates of the skills centres are being provided with essential start-up kits, work tools and financial support to transition from survival to stability.”

“This multi-sectoral approach ensures food security through the distribution of healthy and nutritious food packs to vulnerable women and households.”

Dada noted that women are being trained in catfish rearing, supported with fingerlings and feed and taught modern smoked catfish techniques. ” “Demonstration plots at the Avia Farm Settlement in Badagry have been allocated to women who are now cultivating, processing local staples like gari and fufu and are now forming cooperative societies with an eye on export opportunities.”

The Commissioner also confirmed that the Ministry has intensified sensitisation on gender-based violence in remote and hard-to-reach communities, strengthening support systems and providing shelters for survivors.

The delegates were also educated on vital safety tips and on domestic violence during the event, a crucial component of WAPA’s engagement strategy.

Dada revealed that all training and empowerment programmes now include free medical screenings, such as breast and cervical cancer checks, eye tests, and blood pressure monitoring, stressing that the health and well-being of our women remain top priority.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, ably represented by Mrs. Victoria Olowu, described the assembly as a moment of joy, celebrating women whose voices continue to shape the home and the state.

Mrs. Olowu underscored the pivotal nature of the gathering, stating that the platform helps us to strengthen the capacity and contribution to the state THEMES Plus agenda.

She asserted that every Lagos woman is resourceful and deserves access to knowledge and security.

She urged attendees to magnify the event’s impact, she said: “I urge every woman to take the knowledge gained back to your community. Let the impact resonate in all 57 local governments.” She called for unity, mentorship and vigilance against gender-based violence and discrimination. She commended the WAPA Commissioner, the Permanent Secretary and all women leaders.

APC Lagos Women Leader, Mrs. Jumoke Thomas-Okoya, applauded the Commissioner for her non-partisan support of women across the state.

She then issued a direct call to action to the party’s 57 LGA women leaders.

“Work is coming; are we ready? Let us leverage the party structure and work closely with the Commissioner.”

Mrs. Okoya concluded with a stern warning to prioritise security and health, stating thatsecurity is crucial at this moment. “Let’s focus on our health, it is very crucial at this moment and enlighten our children on important of security as we have nowhere to go,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary of WAPA, Mrs. Rianat Ajibike Onigbanjo, delivered a vote of thanks, acknowledging the Governor, the First Lady, and the Commissioner for their unwavering commitment to inclusive governance.