Ex-convict stabs police officer over alleged affair with wife, imprisonment

Pandemonium broke out in the Panseke area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when an ex-convict stabbed a police officer in the forehead.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The Guardian learnt that the ex-convict arrived in Panseke and attempted to seize an AK-47 rifle from one of the police officers attached to an armoured vehicle stationed in the area.

An eyewitness said the ex-convict, who rode on a motorcycle, intended to use the rifle to shoot another police officer whom he accused of having an affair with his wife and being responsible for his imprisonment.

According to the witness, when the ex-convict realised he could not gain control of the rifle, he engaged the officers in a scuffle. Unable to overpower them, he drew a knife from his trousers and stabbed one of the officers.

The commotion attracted other policemen attached to the armoured vehicle, who subdued the attacker, tied his hands and legs, and took him away.

The source said, “What really happened is that he came on his motorcycle and went to meet the police officers near the armoured vehicle. He started struggling with one of them, trying to collect his gun to kill the other officer.

“He accused one of them of sleeping with his wife and sending him to jail. When he could not get the gun, he brought out a knife and stabbed the officer he claimed was having an affair with his wife. Later, other police officers joined in and tied both his hands and legs before taking him away.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, said: “I have not heard about it.”