Experts raise alarm over child labour surge

A surge in child domestic work across West Africa is sparking fresh concern among child-protection advocates, who say the fast-growing trend is trapping thousands of children in hidden labour behind household walls.

The alarm was raised in Lagos State during a two-day West African meeting held to discuss child domestic work and forced labour, organised by MAEJT Nigeria, with support from Freedom Fund. Representatives from NAPTIP, the International Labour Organisation, ministries, and child-rights groups attended the event.

National Coordinator of MAEJT Nigeria, Halilu Awesu, who spoke at the meeting, said child domestic work remains one of the most overlooked forms of child labour, despite its rising prevalence across Nigerian cities and West African communities.

According to him, many of the children—some migrating from Togo and Benin—find themselves working long hours as househelp in the hope of supporting their families, leaving them vulnerable to abuse that often goes unreported.

“Most child domestic workers operate indoors and are rarely seen. This invisibility makes it difficult to protect them,” Awesu said.

He noted that the movement, originally formed in Côte d’Ivoire, is survivor-led, with many members having lived through domestic servitude themselves.

He, therefore, called for stronger laws, better enforcement at the grassroots, and public sensitisation, especially at local council level.

Awesu expressed concern about the challenges faced when seeking justice for exploited children, citing experiences in Lagos Island where attempts to rescue child domestic workers were hindered by local influence.

“Law enforcement agencies are trying, but access to justice is often delayed. Sometimes we are told to seek permission from certain influential individuals before any action can be taken,” he said.

Programme Manager at Freedom Fund, Ime Samuel-Etukudoh, stressed the need for sustained community awareness and cross-border collaboration.

He said the organisation works with seven frontline partners in Lagos State using community dramas, poems and other tools to spark conversations around exploitation in homes.

While noting that many cases of abuse happen “behind closed doors,” he urged residents to report incidents using the organisation’s toll-free line, 0800-800-801.

Also citing ILO data, he said more than 13 million children across West Africa are currently trapped in various forms of child labour, including domestic servitude.

At the event, NAPTIP’s Spokesperson, Hajara Tunde-Osho, described child domestic work as a “hidden crisis” and warned that anyone exploiting children could face arrest and prosecution.

“It is wrong for a child to carry the burden of making money for their parents. If you place a child in a situation that harms their health, education or emotional wellbeing, you are going against the law,” he said.

Tunde-Osho added that the agency regularly encounters cases where underage girls are used in brothels and beer parlours, or children are kept at home without access to school or skills training—practices she said undermine the country’s future.

“If you don’t build, if you don’t educate, if you don’t empower today, you are only creating a broken future,” she warned.

Stakeholders at the meeting called on governments across the sub-region to step up enforcement of existing child-rights laws, improve protection for migrating minors, and enhance community vigilance to curb the growing crisis.