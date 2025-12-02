Experts urge early intervention to curb depression among men

MENTAL health experts have said that depression among men is becoming increasingly overlooked, stressing the need for public awareness and early detection to prevent tragic outcomes.

This was the central message at the 2025 edition of “A Fight for Life: Men’s Mental Health Conference,”organised by Mindfully with Tunmise Podcast, lead creative at Blackhemages Media Concept.

The Convener, Oluwatumise Kuku, who spoke at the event, expressed the importance of the discussion, noting that this year’s theme, “Navigating Depression in Men,” aligns with international men’s health campaigns held every November.

She noted that cultural expectations play a huge impact in what causes depression in men, which often push them to hide their emotions, noting that many grow up without the tools to handle stress, relationships, or family responsibilities.

Kuku further observed that men,at their youthful age, are rarely taught how to understand or manage their feelings, yet the society expects them to grow into men who always provide, protect, and stay strong.

These, she said, had pushed men into harmful coping patterns.

She, therefore, encouraged men to start cultivating self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and financial responsibility early in life, saying: “When you align your values and take care of yourself first, you can lead a healthier, more balanced life.”

A Consultant Psychiatrist at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, Dr Emmanuel Abayomi, highlighted the silent danger of depression among men, noting: “All over the world, the statistics on depression suggest that women are twice more likely to suffer from depression than men. Interestingly, when it comes to reported rates of suicide, it’s four times more common among men than women. And that suggests there is disconnection. It is very likely that a good number of men who suffer from depression are not identified. This is because research has shown that 90 per cent of cases of people who commit suicide have a background of mental illness.”

Abayomi listed key warning signs men should watch out for, which according to him, include reduced or excessive sleep, changes in appetite, persistent sadness, irritability, aggression, loss of interest in hobbies, fatigue, forgetfulness, low self-esteem, and reduced libido.

The psychiatrist, therefore, urged men to seek help without shame, saying: “You are not alone. Don’t die in silence. Speak up. There is nothing to be ashamed about. Depression is a disease of the brain and we all have a brain, we are all vulnerable to it. Seek help and speak up.”

One of the panelists, Emmanuel Effiong-Bright, who is a cross-cultural creator, said that cultural pressures on men are one of the challenges leading to depression among men.

“As far as depression in men is concerned, a lot of them are wired culturally to keep things to themselves, and the society has wired us to be tough and be problem solvers. Women have support groups but men are weak enough to accept that they need help,” he said.

He also urged men to speak up and create values for themselves, adding that this will prepare them ahead of future challenges.