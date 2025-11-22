Experts urge effective training transfer to drive workplace performance

EXPERTS have called for effective training transfer as a catalyst for improved workplace performance across both the public and private sectors.



This call resonated throughout the 2025 International Training Transfer Effectiveness Conference (iTTEC), held in Lagos.



With the theme: ‘From Training to Transformation: Unlocking Performance Through Effective Training Transfer’, the conference convened by Sandra Ihenacho brought together professionals to confront a long-standing challenge where organisations invest heavily in staff training, yet see little measurable improvement in performance.

Ihenacho observed that many companies spend millions of naira yearly on training without securing commensurate returns. The conference, she said, sought to address how organisations could ensure that learning translates into tangible outcomes.



“This conference is dedicated to addressing training transfer effectiveness on how to help businesses get returns on their investment. Workers attend training, but at the end, their performances do not improve. Training does not fail because people don’t want to learn but because there is no system to ensure they apply what they have learnt,” she said.



She stressed that training must lead to transformation and accountability, adding that leadership must set the tone for effective learning. According to her, companies should only sponsor training programmes that address specific organisational needs, rather than sending staff on courses that offer no strategic value.



Chairperson of the occasion, Nkechinyere Ojiego, shared the sentiment, noting that “learning should translate to work experience” and ought to be about transformation, not box-ticking.



In her presentation, a Swiss expert, Melanie Martinelli, emphasised that the true measure of training success lies in how effectively trainees apply the knowledge gained. She advocated awarding “certificates of application” rather than mere certificates of attendance, arguing that without knowledge transfer, training serves no purpose.



“Training transfer is the extent to which trainees effectively use the knowledge and skills . There should be a clear transfer goal to make knowledge transfer happen. With training you can impact knowledge but a lack of transfer of knowledge will make training useless. Intelligent people work better,” she said.



Other speakers lamented that some organisations still treat training as a welfare benefit rather than a solution-driven intervention. They urged companies to validate all training programmes to ensure they tackle real operational challenges.



The conference also featured contributions from business leaders focused on accountability, data-driven planning, and post-training performance monitoring.



Special Assistant to the President on Delivery and Coordination, Dr Aishatu Kabir highlighted the importance of clear accountability frameworks, noting that “training is not an outcome but an input” and that its effectiveness depends on the system and strategy that support it.



Similarly, General Manager, Human Resources and Administration, Fidson Healthcare Plc, Adejoke Alli, called for systematic follow-up assessments to determine whether trainees have improved in product knowledge, confidence, and job application. She underscored the centrality of data and analytics in measuring return on investment and sustaining growth.