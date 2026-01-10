Extortion allegation rocks Delta police as CP orders probe, removes DPO

The Delta State Police Command has launched a high-level investigation into allegations of extortion levelled against officers of the Jesse Police Division following the circulation of a viral video in which a woman accused policemen of demanding ₦2.5 million for the release of her detained brother.

In the video, the woman alleged that a police constable identified as Bright, an officer named Usman, and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jesse extorted the sum of ₦2.5 million from her under the promise that her brother would be released from custody.

The Command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, in a statement made available to the Press in response to the public outcry, confirmed awareness of the video and disclosed that preliminary findings traced the matter to an arrest on January 1, 2026.

According to the police, suspects were initially apprehended by the youth leader of Jesse community and handed over to the police. Among them was a 20-year-old man, later identified as Israel Onojeruo, the brother of the woman in the video.

Edafe said Onojeruo’s arrest followed a confession by another suspect, Okoro Desmond, who allegedly admitted selling a firearm to him. The suspects were subsequently transferred to the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) for further investigation.

Despite the police explanation surrounding the arrest, the Command acknowledged the seriousness of the extortion allegations against officers of the Jesse Division. The Commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, ordered an immediate investigation by the Anti-Corruption (X-Squad) unit of the Command.

As part of the disciplinary measures already taken, the constable identified as Bright in the viral footage has been detained at the State Police Headquarters, while the Jesse DPO has been removed from his position and redeployed to the Command Headquarters pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police authorities disclosed that the DPO’s removal was also informed by a series of complaints alleging extortion and unprofessional conduct from multiple quarters.

The Command stressed that the action taken was in line with its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and abuse of power, declaring that the CP Adesola assured the public that any officer found culpable would be decisively sanctioned in accordance with the Police Act and existing regulations.

He reiterated that under his leadership, the Delta State Police Command would not tolerate extortion, intimidation, incivility, or any form of unprofessional conduct by its officers, noting that such actions erode public trust and undermine effective policing.

The Commissioner also urged members of the public to report misconduct by police officers through the Command’s Complaint Response Unit, providing dedicated lines: 09011112311, 09155570008, 09064308018, and 09066575187.