Family appeals for help to locate missing 45-year-old woman in Lagos

A 45-year-old woman, Oluwafunmilayo Oluwaseun Adesuyi, has been declared missing in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to her eldest son, Boluwatife Adesuyi, and brother-in-law, Adekunle, Adesuyi, a hairdresser who lives at House 1, Road 1, Onidogbo Town, Aiyeteju, Ibeju-Lekki, was last seen on September 17, 2025.

The mother of four is described as tall and fair in complexion.

Boluwatife said his mother left home on Thursday, September 17, 2025, and has not returned since. “All efforts to trace her whereabouts have proved unsuccessful,” he said.

The family has reported the matter to the police and is appealing to anyone with useful information to help locate her.

Anyone with information about Adesuyi’s whereabouts is urged to contact 08165274101 or report to the nearest police station.