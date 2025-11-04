Family seeks help as woman goes missing in Calabar

A 19-year-old woman from Gombe State, Aisha Ibrahim, has gone missing in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.

According to her brother-in-law, Shehu Muhammed Danladi, Aisha, a nursing student at Glorious Amazing Grace and Maternity Hospital, Ikot Ekpo, 8 Miles Junction, Calabar, was last seen on October 30, 2025, while heading to work.

A resident of Nasarawa, a Hausa settlement in Calabar, Aisha has been untraceable since that day.

“Since that day, we have not heard from her again. We are growing increasingly worried over her whereabouts,” Danladi said, appealing to the public for assistance.

The family has urged anyone with information on Aisha’s location to come forward and help trace her by contacting the hospital or calling 07071408717.