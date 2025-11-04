Family seeks help for eight-year-old boy living with cerebral palsy

The family of eight-year-old Richman Ufiekare, a child living with cerebral palsy, has appealed to the government and members of the public for financial and medical support to help sustain his care, therapy and education.

Richman, who was born on March 27, 2016, has been battling the debilitating condition since birth.

According to his mother, Mrs Tope Ufiekare, complications during childbirth left him lifeless at delivery.

He was later resuscitated and transferred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where he was diagnosed with Asphyxia Stage 3, a condition that later developed into cerebral palsy.

“He can neither walk nor do anything by himself. He still wears diapers and requires constant care and physiotherapy. Every day is a struggle, but I’m doing my best to keep him comfortable,” Mrs Ufiekare explained.

The distraught mother said her situation had been compounded by her own deteriorating health, which has made it difficult to provide for her son’s needs.

“Earlier this year, in March, I had to stop working because of my health. I can’t walk properly anymore, I have been in and out of the hospital, running tests, but doctors have not given a clear diagnosis yet.

I’m only managing high blood pressure and a heart condition,” she said.

She added that the family was struggling to meet the financial demands of Richman’s regular physiotherapy sessions, special education and daily care, calling on kind-hearted Nigerians, government agencies, and civil society to come to their aid.

“I’m pleading for help. I want to give my son a chance at a better life, but I can’t do it alone,” she lamented.

Anyone willing to assist the Ufiekare family can reach out to Mrs Ufiekare at 08124909142 for further details on how to support their ongoing care efforts.