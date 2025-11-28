FCTA starts enforcement on 1,095 revoked property titles in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun enforcement actions on 1,095 revoked property titles in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse districts of Abuja.

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, disclosed the development in a statement on Friday.

He said the titles were revoked due to non-payment of Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) bills, penalty or violation fees, and land use conversion fees.

Olayinka explained that the enforcement followed the expiration of a 14-day final grace period on Tuesday.

He noted that the property owners had disregarded a series of public notices issued by the FCTA from May through November, which appeared in national newspapers, online platforms, and television stations.

The notices instructed defaulters to settle their financial obligations or risk losing their titles.

“Based on the foregoing, the general public, particularly holders of property in the FCT, are hereby notified that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, has approved the commencement of enforcement actions on 1,095 properties in the territory for defaulting in various payments,” Olayinka stated.

He added that the defaults contravene Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and the terms and conditions of grant of the respective Rights of Occupancy.

“Following the expiration of the final 14-day grace period, the FCT Administration will carry out enforcement actions on 835 properties for defaulting in payment of Ground Rent and 260 properties for defaulting in payment of Violation Fee and Land Use Conversion Fee,” Olayinka said.