FG halts sachet alcohol ban pending consultations

The Federal Government has directed an immediate suspension of all enforcement actions relating to the proposed ban on sachet alcohol and 200ml PET bottle products, pending the conclusion of consultations and the issuance of a final policy directive.

The directive was issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), following concerns raised by the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control.

In a statement released on Monday by Terrence Kuanum, Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the OSGF confirmed receipt of an official correspondence from the House Committee dated November 13, 2025. The letter, referenced NASS/10/HR/CT.53/77 and signed by the committee’s Deputy Chairman, Hon. Uchenna Harris Okonkwo, drew attention to existing National Assembly resolutions on the matter and urged caution in the proposed enforcement.

According to the OSGF, the issues raised in the correspondence are currently under review in line with its statutory role as Chairman of the Cabinet Secretariat and the coordinating authority for government policy implementation.

“Accordingly, all actions, decisions, or enforcement measures relating to the proposed sachet alcohol ban are to be suspended pending the conclusion of consultations and the issuance of a final directive,” the statement said.

The OSGF further clarified that any enforcement action taken by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) or any other agency without due clearance and resolution from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would be deemed invalid and should be disregarded by the public until an official decision is communicated.

The office assured Nigerians that it is conducting a comprehensive review of all relevant considerations, including legislative resolutions, public health concerns, economic implications, and the broader national interest, to arrive at a balanced and lawful outcome.

It added that the public would be formally informed once a final position on the proposed ban has been reached.