FiberOne deepens CSR drive with mindsMasterz interschool challenge

FiberOne Broadband Limited, Nigeria’s leading fiber-to-the-home Internet Service Provider, has expanded its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts with the launch of the MindsMasterz Interschool Competition, a flagship initiative aimed at promoting academic excellence and digital literacy among secondary school students.

‎

The maiden edition of the competition, held on Thursday and Friday at Civic Hive, Adepate House, Yaba, Lagos, featured eight participating schools: AUD Senior High School, Clegg Girls Senior High School, Onitolo Community Senior High School, Muritala Ajadi Animashaun Community Senior Grammar School, Sanya Senior Grammar School, Wesley Girls Senior Secondary School, Birrell Avenue Senior High School, and Eletu Odibo Senior High School.

‎

By 9 a.m., the atmosphere at the venue was charged with excitement as students in crisp uniforms cheered on their representatives. The two-day quiz-style tournament tested participants in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Current Affairs, blending teamwork with individual brilliance in a spirit of friendly academic rivalry.

‎

The competition forms part of FiberOne’s broader CSR portfolio, which includes the FiberOne Training Academy (FOTA) and Project Giga—an initiative inspired by the United Nations’ goal to connect every school in the world to the internet by 2030. While Project Giga focuses on expanding broadband infrastructure in schools, MindsMasterz celebrates intellectual achievement and encourages digital awareness among young learners.

‎

Speaking at the event, Onatoye-Buraimoh Oluwakemi, Director of Co-Curricular Science and Technology, Lagos State Education District IV, commended FiberOne for creating a platform that promotes learning beyond the classroom.

‎

“FiberOne has given these students an opportunity to prepare, be disciplined, and stand out among their peers,” she said. “Data is life, and this competition brings that opportunity directly to them.”

‎

Adeyinka Isioye, Chief Customer Experience Officer at FiberOne, said the initiative underscores the company’s commitment to youth empowerment through education and technology.

‎

“CSR for us is about creating meaningful opportunities,” she said. “Connectivity alone isn’t enough. Through MindsMasterz, we want students to see how academic excellence and digital literacy go hand in hand. We want them to think critically, compete confidently, and develop the skills needed for tomorrow’s digital economy.” Isioye added that the competition would become an annual flagship event, expanding across more states as the company’s network footprint grows.

‎

“We’re currently active in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Rivers, and Kwara States,” she noted. “Next year, we plan to take MindsMasterz to over 15 states, creating opportunities for thousands of students nationwide.”

‎

Kehinde Joda, Head of Regulatory and Public Relations at FiberOne, revealed that the company had also launched an education support programme to provide one year of free internet access to selected schools within its coverage areas.

‎

“This initiative aligns with both Federal and Lagos State government efforts to promote digital learning,” he said. “As Nigeria’s leading broadband provider, we’re committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring schools have the infrastructure they need to thrive.”

‎

Joda described MindsMasterz as the first of its kind for FiberOne, adding that its expansion would accompany ongoing upgrades to the company’s network infrastructure.

‎

“Our network is being upgraded to world-class standards with fiber-to-the-home technology that delivers truly unlimited, high-speed internet,” he said. “As we grow, we’ll continue investing in our communities and the next generation of Nigerian leaders.”

‎

At the end of the event, Wesley Girls Senior Secondary School emerged overall champion with a final score of 104 to 99, defeating Sanya Senior Grammar School in a closely contested finale.

‎

The winning team Jaiyeole Fatiha Feyikemi, Mustapha Fridaus Kikelomo, Obanla Oluwasemilore Christanah, and Nzeribe Chioma Praise received ₦450,000 in cash prizes, while Sanya Senior Grammar School and Eletu Odibo Senior High School earned ₦350,000 and ₦150,000 respectively as first and second runners-up.

‎

All participating schools received certificates, educational materials, and a rotating championship trophy for the winner. Organisers said the initiative not only rewards academic brilliance but also highlights the transformative role of digital technology and quality broadband connectivity in shaping the future of education in Nigeria.