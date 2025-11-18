Film maker distributes free meals to destitute in Anambra

A Nigerian film maker, Chioma Grace Ifemeludike, at the weekend offered free food and drinks to hundreds of less privileged persons in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The outreach took place at the busy Unizik Permanent Site, Awka campus, a location that has become a haven for destitute persons, beggars, orphans, street urchins, child labourers, and people with visual or physical impairments. Many of them rushed towards Ifemeludike as she began distributing meals.

The hungry crowd surged so fiercely that it took about 30 minutes to restore order before the sharing could commence. Demand quickly outweighed supply, prompting Ifemeludike to arrange for additional coolers of food and cartons of drinks.

Even as she attempted to leave, more people trailed her vehicle, repeatedly shouting “hunger dey o” in their plea for more food.

For the film maker-turned politician and former chairman of the African Action Congress, it was a painful reminder of the growing number of people struggling to eat. She said she had been feeding vulnerable groups for years and entered politics to expand such humanitarian efforts.

Ifemeludike, who was the governorship candidate of the African Action Alliance in the November 8, 2025 election, described the event as part of her “Time Out Lunch” initiative to appreciate the loyalty and selflessness of her supporters, especially the 292 people who voted for her.

She described her volunteers as “true believers in a new Nigeria”.

“I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude. This event is not just a gathering; it is a testimony of courage, resilience and the power of people who believe in a better Anambra,” she said.

She also thanked community leaders, young people, women and men who supported her during the election, citing shared commitments to accountability, good governance, equity and empowerment.