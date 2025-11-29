Fintiri denies shutting down schools in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has expressed dismay at the false claims in some quarters that the state government authorised the shutdown of schools in response to security concerns.

While noting the great harm fake news could cause to society, the governor said it was both malicious and mischievous for anyone to claim that the Adamawa State Government had directed the closure of schools due to insecurity.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, the governor described the information as false and baseless, stressing that schools remain open and running. “At no point did the government direct schools to close, and we have no intention to do so,” he declared.

Governor Fintiri described the malicious rumour as the work of mischief-makers bent on tarnishing the state government’s image and disrupting public peace.

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard such misinformation, pointing out that while Schools should continue with their academic activities as usual, rumour mongers should desist from spreading falsehood.

The governor warned that his administration will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law against enemies who are spreading false information in a bid to cause chaos in the state.

“Government has made significant progress in improving the education sector and will continue to work towards providing quality education to children. We will not tolerate any attempt to undermine our efforts to reposition the education sector and improve the lives of our citizens,” the governor emphasised.

He appealed to the people of the state and the general public to disregard the false information and support his administration’s efforts to build a better Adamawa State.

The Adamawa State chief executive assured that the government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the state becomes a hub of educational excellence.

In other news, Governor Fintiri has inaugurated members of the National Council on Livestock Development and its Technical Committee, marking a significant step toward transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector into a key driver of economic diversification, food security, rural development, and peacebuilding.

The governor, represented by Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, at the event in Yola, called on the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to support Adamawa’s “Natural Resource Fund Grant Application,” submitted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2024.

The proposal seeks funding for a programme titled “Improving Livestock Productivity and Mitigation of Herders–Farmers Conflict through Effective Utilisation of Grazing Reserves.”

Farauta also called for federal intervention to support a Model Demonstration Pilot Ranch under the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), specifically its pillar on economic investment in ranching, fodder production, and value chains.

She highlighted ongoing state efforts to revitalise the livestock sector, including the rehabilitation and demarcation of 69 grazing reserves, 32 gazetted and 37 ungazetted, along with stock routes, dam desilting, and the provision of watering points. She said the government has established a state office for the NLTP to support pasture development at the Gongoshi Grazing Reserve.