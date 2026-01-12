Fire engulfs lounge, residential building in Ibadan

The Oyo Fire Service Agency has curtailed an inferno that destroyed property worth millions of naira and engulfed a lounge in one of the hotels in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at Ilaji Farm and Resort in the Akanran area of Ibadan.

The fire affected a three-bedroom flat used as a lounge within the hotel premises. Special Adviser to the Governor/Agency Chairman on fire service reform, Hon. Moroof Adebayo Akinwande, confirmed the incident. Akinwande stated that the operation was carried out with the support of personnel from the Federal Fire Service.

He disclosed that the fire was caused by an unattended electrical appliance plugged in.

He said, “Upon arrival, it was a three-bedroom flat used as a lounge that was engulfed by fire. Our officers promptly launched a coordinated attack on the blaze, preventing it from spreading to surrounding buildings and properties.

“The fire incident was jointly extinguished by the Federal Fire Service and staff members of the hotel. No casualty was recorded, and in line with our fire investigation, the incident was caused by an unattended electrical appliance that ignited nearby combustibles and set the building ablaze.”

Also, our correspondence gathered that a residential building in Oyo town was ravaged by fire. The incident occurred on Saturday at a building beside Alabebe Food Canteen, Akesan Market, in Oyo. The affected building was an ancient one consisting of seven rooms. Properties worth millions of naira were reportedly affected by the incident.

Akinwande said, “Upon arrival at the scene, we met an ancient residential building of seven rooms engulfed by fire. The team quickly swung into action, and the fire was subdued and prevented from spreading to the adjoining shops in front of the building.

“The fire incident was suspected to have been caused by negligence involving the use of mosquito coils in one of the rooms.”

Equally, residents applauded the swift response of the state fire service with state-of-the-art equipment facilities provided by His Excellency Engr. Seyi Makinde.