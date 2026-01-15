Fire guts filling station in Jos

A petroleum and cooking gas filling station along the Bukuru Expressway in Jos, Plateau State on fire

A petroleum and cooking gas filling station along the Bukuru Expressway in Jos, Plateau State on fire

A petroleum and cooking gas filling station located along the Bukuru Expressway, popularly known as Chill Cherry, was engulfed in fire on Wednesday, triggering panic among residents and motorists in Jos, Plateau State.

The affected filling station is situated a few miles from the Jos South Local Government Secretariat, near the Gyero Roundabout. As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the inferno had yet to be ascertained.

Eyewitnesses reported that there were no firefighters at the scene in the early stage of the incident, as staff froms the filling station were seen making frantic efforts to contain the raging flames.

Customers and passers-by reportedly fled the area in fear for their lives, given that the station also operates a cooking gas outlet.

It was observed that the fire started around the major underground petroleum discharge tank, raising concerns over the potential scale of damage.

A passer-by, who identified himself simply as Haruna, said, “We just saw the fire this morning.”

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview with journalists, the spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service in Plateau State, Mr. E.E. Anzolo, said firefighters were already on the ground.

“Men of Plateau State Fire Service are on the ground to handle the situation,” he stated.

The prompt response by emergency responders underscores the growing synergy between federal and state fire service agencies in managing emergencies and safeguarding lives and property across the state.