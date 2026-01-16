Fire guts Yobe IDP camp

An inferno on Wednesday gutted at least 76 makeshift shelters accommodating Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Borno State in Ngamma village, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, leaving many families homeless.

The fire, which broke out at 2:30 pm, spread rapidly through the temporary shelters before it was extinguished by fire service personnel at 4:00 pm.

One IDP was injured and hospitalized, while several households suffered enormous losses, including livestock, food items, and other basic household goods and personal effects.

Confirming the incident yesterday in Damaturu, the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammed Goje, described the inferno as unfortunate and disastrous.

“This is a very unfortunate incident, in which 76 shelters occupied by Borno IDPs were affected by the fire, while one person sustained injuries and was hospitalized,” Goje lamented.

He added, “Over 75 percent of the fire victims are displaced persons from Borno state, who are already vulnerable,” stating that the fire also destroyed their shelters, food items, and livestock comprising goats, sheep, and chickens.

Goje further revealed, “We have conducted an assessment of the affected IDP camp to facilitate the distribution of relief materials to the victims. The Agency’s assessment was to determine the level of damage, and this will guide the distribution of relief materials to the affected families.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined by the Fire Service and the agency.