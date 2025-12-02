Fire near RRS base disrupts traffic on Third Mainland Bridge

Motorists faced major diversions on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out near the Rapid Response Squad facility at Adekunle, inward Iyana Oworo, prompting immediate safety measures by Lagos authorities.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, in an alert posted on X, said the incident involved “a devastating conflagration” close to the RRS base. It added that emergency personnel were “actively engaged on the scene, undertaking requisite measures to mitigate the situation and ensure public safety.”

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of press time.

An update later issued by LASTMA confirmed the arrival of personnel from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service. According to the agency, the affected section of the bridge was cordoned off to prevent accidents while responders worked to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters from Fire and Rescue Service are now on site, and the road has been cordoned off for safety. Please avoid the area and follow evacuation instructions,” the agency wrote.

Traffic disruptions were reported on both sides of the bridge as enforcement officers diverted vehicles to alternative routes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Third Mainland Bridge, which spans about 11.8 kilometres and connects Lagos Island to the mainland, is a major commuter route and has experienced periodic traffic interruptions due to accidents, maintenance works and occasional fire incidents.

Lagos State authorities routinely implement diversion strategies to manage congestion and ensure safety during such emergencies.