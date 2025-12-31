Fire razes eight shops near Sango police station in Ibadan

About eight shops attached to the Sango Divisional Police Station in Ibadan were razed on Monday following a fire incident. The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident, saying the fire destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Akinwande, in a statement made available to journalists, said no lives were lost. He added that the firefighting operation was carried out jointly with officers of the Federal Fire Service, Ibadan Command.

“Upon arrival, we met eight out of 84 shops engulfed by fire,” he said.

“Firemen promptly launched a coordinated attack on the blaze and restricted the fire from spreading to other shops.”