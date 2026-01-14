Fire razes petrol station, tanker, others in Oyo community

A devastating fire incident on Tuesday completely burnt down the RSK Adebowale Multipurpose Filling station, a petrol tanker, and a motorcycle at Ofiki area, Saki in Oyo State.

The Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr Moroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement made on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Akinwande stated that the agency received a distress call about the fire incident via a telephone call from Mufutau Badmus, the Saki Branch Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

He said that upon receipt of the distress call, firemen led by Mr. Kolade Taiwo immediately mobilized to the scene of the incident.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the filling station, a DAF tanker truck loaded with 50,000 litres of petrol, one Bajaj motorcycle, and three fuel dispense pumps were already engulfed in the inferno,” he said.

Akinwade said that personnel of the agency were able to completely extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other properties within the area.

He commended the Ofiki Division’s personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their presence and for providing security in the area during the exercise

He urged owners of filling stations in the state to prioritise fire safety guidelines.