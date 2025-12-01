Firm commit to tackle Nigeria’s $1.7bn logistics drain

A newly launched Grade-A logistics hub within the Lekki Free Trade Zone, TY Logistics Park has said it is positioning itself to reverse Nigeria’s annual $1.7 billion logistics loss by introducing an integrated, technology-driven model aimed at fixing the country’s long-standing supply chain inefficiencies.

Speaking on the sector’s challenges, it’s CEO, Arno van der Merwe said Nigeria’s logistics problems are structural, not seasonal, citing underinvestment in infrastructure, weak intermodal links, port congestion of up to 18–21 days, fragmented customs processes and unreliable warehousing standards.

These issues, he noted, have made Nigeria one of the most expensive logistics corridors globally.

He added that TY Logistics Park is merging five critical logistics functions into one controlled ecosystem clearing and forwarding, contract logistics, route-to-market planning, free zone operations, and digital supply chain visibility.

The model, the company says, is designed to reduce friction across the supply chain and cut costs for businesses.

“One key advantage is the ability for companies to store goods within the free zone without paying duties upfront. Duties are only paid when consignments are released, easing cash flow constraints for manufacturers and distributors.

“Phase 1 of the park covers 100,000 sqm, equipped with high-grade racked environments, jointless flooring for heavy machinery, and system-driven inventory management. The facilities are energy-efficient, with green certification and an estimated 30% reduction in water and energy use.

“As part of the Lekki Free Zone, clients also benefit from zero corporate taxes and full repatriation rights,” the CEO stated.

Van der Merwe emphasised that the park is designed for both large enterprises and SMEs.

“A client with two pallets gets the same attention as a client with 10,000 pallets,” he said, positioning the park as a key enabler for Nigeria’s growing SME export community across food, beauty, crafts and light manufacturing.

Located at what the company describes as the “orbital cusp” of the free zone, the park is: 12 minutes from the international airport, 40 minutes from Lagos, 50 minutes from Apapa, Directly connected to Lekki Port.

TY Logistics Park expects to handle 500,000 to 1 million metric tons annually in its initial phase, with capacity to scale up to 2 million tons. The park targets sectors including pharmaceuticals, automotive, consumer goods, oil & gas, and chemicals, and is already serving segments of the Dangote Refinery and Fertilizer operations.

Although Van der Merwe has led logistics operations in Kenya, South Africa and East Africa, he said the Lekki project is a Nigerian story backed by long-term investment.