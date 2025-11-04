Firm deepens community collaboration on Benin-Asaba Road

The Benin–Asaba Expressway Concession Company (BAECC) has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a world-class expressway that will redefine travel, connectivity and commerce along the Benin/Asaba corridor.

At a briefing where BAECC presented updates on construction progress and ongoing measures to ease commuter challenges, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Edafe Shingle, restated the company’s commitment to completing the project in line with international standards and within set timelines.

“Our mission remains clear: to deliver a road that meets global benchmarks of safety, quality and durability. We appreciate the patience of road users and host communities as we make steady progress. The collaboration from state authorities, partner agencies and locals has been invaluable in driving this shared vision,” he said.

Reinforcing its community-centred approach, BAECC, through its Community Liaison Officer, Jude Odogwu, noted that they had strengthened partnerships with community leaders along the corridor as well as local security outfits.

These collaborations, according to him, have fostered mutual trust among host communities. Regular town hall engagements also ensure transparency and continuous dialogue throughout the project.

According to the Head of Public Communications, Dr Jerry Adeyeri, community engagement remains at the heart of their approach.

“We’re maintaining open communication channels with host communities and commuters, ensuring they remain informed and part of this transformation.”

Every milestone achieved reflects collective effort, from our engineers to local partners, all working towards one goal, which is progress,” he noted.

Spanning 125 kilometres across Edo and Delta states, the expressway is being executed under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Federal Government through the PPP unit of the Federal Ministry of Works.