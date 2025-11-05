Firm empowers Lagos pupils with financial literacy, life skills

To boost youth empowerment and strengthen community development, AXA Mansard Investments Limited has rolled out its financial literacy and life-skills education programme across four public primary schools in Lagos.

The initiative, delivered through the company’s employee volunteering platform, AXA Hearts in Action (AHIA), is designed to equip primary school pupils with early money management and digital skills.

Staff volunteers led the sessions at Victoria Island Primary School, Awoyaya Primary School, Federal Housing Estate Primary School, and Ansar-Ud-Deen Primary School, where pupils were taught the basics of saving, budgeting, and responsible financial habits.

In addition to the interactive sessions, AXA Mansard volunteers donated writing materials and other educational supplies to the schools, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to learning and child development.

Deji Tunde-Anjous, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Investments, stated that the outreach reflects the company’s long-term commitment to fostering financially responsible citizens and promoting sustainable development through education.

Tunde-Anjous added that beyond classroom lessons, the initiative aims to inspire confidence, curiosity, and a growth mindset among pupils, values he described as essential for lifelong learning and empowerment.

The outreach aligned with AXA’s global purpose of “Acting for Human Progress by Protecting What Matters” and reflected the company’s belief that empowering young people through education remains a powerful tool for building resilient and inclusive communities.

Tunde-Anjous underscored the company’s commitment to strengthening youth empowerment initiatives, noting that financial literacy and soft skills form essential foundations for national development.