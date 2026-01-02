Firm extends festive relief to 400 widows in Lagos

Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited has provided festive relief to no fewer than 400 widows in Lagos through a corporate social responsibility initiative carried out in partnership with the Greatlife Changers Foundation.

The outreach, held at the AGPC Auditorium in Palmgrove, Lagos, involved the distribution of food items and other essentials to widows drawn from different parts of the state. Items shared included bags of rice and assorted cooking condiments packaged as “joy boxes” to support beneficiaries during the Christmas season.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited, Mr Peters Eledu, said the initiative reflected the company’s commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society. He noted that the firm’s corporate social responsibility focus goes beyond business performance to making a meaningful impact in its host communities.

According to him, the gesture was aimed at recognising the resilience of widows and ensuring they experience dignity and inclusion during the festive period.

Also speaking, the President of the Greatlife Changers Foundation, Bishop Chioma Grace Dauji, thanked Zenith Pensions for the partnership, describing it as timely and impactful. She said the collaboration enabled the foundation to reach more widows, many of whom might otherwise have gone through the season without support.

Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the assistance, saying the items received would help ease household burdens during the celebrations.

The company said the initiative underscores its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community development, reinforcing its role in supporting inclusive growth beyond the pension industry.