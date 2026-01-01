Firm opens registration for 2026 Holy Land Experience

Time to Fly, a travel and pilgrimage firm duly licensed by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has opened registration for its 2026 Holy Land Experience, a spiritually enriching pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan scheduled for March 17 to 26, 2026.

The annual pilgrimage, known for its well-structured itinerary and deep spiritual impact, offers Christians the opportunity to retrace biblical history and strengthen their faith through firsthand encounters with sacred sites.

The 10-day journey will be led by seasoned pilgrimage leader, Mother in Israel, Dr Ajibola Mary JP. Under her guidance, participants will visit key locations associated with the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. In Israel, the itinerary includes the Red Sea, River Jordan, Pool of Bethesda, Sea of Galilee, Cana of Galilee, Gethsemane, Mount Zion, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jericho, Mount Carmel, the Dead Sea, Pillar of Salt, and the Elisha’s Spring, among other historic landmarks.

The Jordan leg of the pilgrimage features visits to Amman, Ancient Gadara, Mount Nebo—where Moses viewed the Promised Land—the Jabbok River, the Red Sea, Madaba, and the ancient city of Petra, famed for its rock-hewn architecture and biblical significance. The itinerary is designed to offer pilgrims a rich blend of spiritual reflection, historical discovery, and cultural immersion.

According to the organisers, the comprehensive package covers Israel and Jordan visas, return airfare, hotel accommodation on a twin-sharing basis, daily meals, air-conditioned ground transportation, entrance fees to all scheduled sites, border charges, and a professionally coordinated tour programme to ensure a seamless experience.

Special spiritual activities have also been incorporated into the pilgrimage.

Time to Fly, which has led pilgrims to the Holy Land for several years, describes the journey not merely as a tour but as a spiritual revival experience. Ajibola emphasised that the pilgrimage is open to Christians within Nigeria and in the diaspora.

Registration forms are available at ₦10,000. The organisers have encouraged early registration, noting that spaces are limited and interest in the 2026 Holy Land Experience is already growing.