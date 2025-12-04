Firm partners FRSC on ember month safety campaign

• Urges motorists to end distracted driving

The assembler and franchise holder of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, Carloha Nigeria, has partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to drive awareness during the 2025 Ember-Month Safety Campaign.



The FRSC has consistently championed road safety advocacy across Nigeria, especially during the ember months when accident rates tend to rise, mostly due to human factors.



This year’s campaign themed “Take responsibility for your driving: Stop distracted driving,” emphasises the importance of driver behaviour as the first line of defence against crashes.

Meanwhile, as part of the collaboration, Carloha Nigeria is supporting the FRSC RS2 Headquarters, Lagos, with the donation of reflective jackets for improved officers’ visibility and information-packed flyers for public sensitisation throughout the campaign period.

General Manager, Marketing, Carloha, Felix Mahan, who spoke on the initiative, said: “Our partnership with the FRSC underscores Carloha and Chery’s commitment to promoting safer roads and encouraging responsible driving habits, especially during the high-traffic end-of-year period.”



He added that although many Chery vehicles feature advanced safety technologies, including driver-assist systems, anti-collision and emergency brake assist, lane departure and distraction warnings, and multiple airbags, the company considers it essential to reinforce a culture of alertness, discipline, and personal responsibility among motorists.

Also, Zonal Commanding Officer, RS2 Headquarters, Lagos, Ann Oladayo, expressed appreciation for Carloha’s support.



She said: “We are delighted to have Carloha and Chery partner with us on this year’s Ember-Months campaign. The reflective jackets and flyers will significantly enhance the visibility of our officers during public enlightenment activities and support our efforts to reduce road traffic crashes.”



Oladayo, therefore, urged other corporate organisations to emulate Carloha and Chery in backing initiatives that promote safer road use across Nigeria.

The FRSC Ember Months Campaign, which runs yearly from September to December, advocates responsible driving during the busy year-end travel season.



Prior to its introduction, the last quarter of the year often recorded heightened road crashes linked to drivers’ recklessness. The campaign has since played a key role in increasing public awareness and reducing avoidable road accidents.



Through this partnership, Carloha and Chery reaffirm their commitment to supporting government-led safety initiatives and contributing to a safer transportation ecosystem across Nigeria.