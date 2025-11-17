Firm unveils N8b children’s toy experience centre in Lagos

Auldon Toys, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Paul Orajiaka, has unveiled an N8 billion children’s experience centre in Lagos, marking the company’s shift from wholesale distribution to a retail model designed to engage young consumers and their families directly.

The new centre features a toy supermarket, a family-friendly café, and dedicated classes for children. Beyond retail, it offers workshops in doll clothes sewing, basic toy assembly, robotics, physics-based games and creative engineering.

During a tour of the facility, Orajiaka said the centre represents the firm’s evolution from a wholesale dealer to a retail-focused enterprise offering immersive learning and play experiences. The aim, he explained, is to create a vibrant space where Nigerian children can buy toys, make independent choices and participate in hands-on activities that promote learning.

He also highlighted opportunities to expand such centres across Nigerian cities and neighbouring sub-regions, ensuring wider access to quality toys that support child development.

Auldon Toys plans to integrate the centre into Nigeria’s educational ecosystem by developing summer programmes that will allow schools to bring pupils for practical sessions in toy assembly, robotics, basic engineering and doll fashion design. The objective is to stimulate curiosity, build foundational skills in science, technology and creativity, and empower children.

Orajiaka noted the significant challenges facing private investors, including high infrastructure costs and unstable electricity supply. He urged the government to support private-sector ventures by improving access to reliable electricity, easing regulatory hurdles and providing affordable financing for SMEs. He stressed the need for lower-cost loans and better credit structures to enable emerging businesses to grow more quickly.

Reflecting on Auldon Toys’ 27-year journey, he said that access to cheaper funding earlier would have accelerated the company’s growth. The Chief Executive Officer of FCMB Group, Mr Ladi Balogun, who attended the unveiling, praised Auldon Toys for its bold investment in Nigeria’s creative manufacturing sector. He expressed pride in supporting a homegrown brand that demonstrates resilience, innovation and a commitment to local value creation.

Balogun reaffirmed FCMB’s commitment to supporting small and medium-scale enterprises in sectors such as creative manufacturing, retail and light industry. He highlighted the need for consistent access to financing, advisory services and strategic partnerships to unlock the full potential of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The bank pledged to back initiatives that empower children, create jobs and support economic growth.