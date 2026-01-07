Five killed, others injured in attack on Oyo National Park service office

At least five personnel of the National Park Service (NPS) were killed on Tuesday night when suspected bandits attacked the Service’s office in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, raising fresh concerns over insecurity in forested areas of the South-West.

The attack, which occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on 6 January 2026, was said to have been carried out by yet-to-be-identified armed men who stormed the NPS facility and engaged officers on duty. As of the time of filing this report, the bodies of the slain personnel had not been recovered, as they were believed to be within the surrounding forest, where the assailants reportedly retreated after the assault.

Residents of Oloka and nearby communities were thrown into panic following the incident, with many fleeing their homes for fear of further attacks. Sources in the area said the sound of gunfire lasted for several minutes, suggesting a coordinated and well-armed operation by the attackers.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayanlade Olayinka, said police had received reports of the deadly attack on the National Park Service office and that security agencies had swung into action.

“Yes, there was an attack by yet-to-be-identified men against the men of the National Park Service,” Olayinka said. “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, and other service chiefs are currently on their way to the location. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, has deployed tactical teams, Mobile Police Force officers of the Nigeria Police Force, and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit to the affected area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.”

He added that security operatives had commenced a coordinated operation to secure the area, restore calm, and track down the perpetrators of the attack.

The National Park Service office in Oloka is located close to a vast forest reserve, which has in recent years been identified by security agencies as a possible hideout for criminal elements, including bandits and kidnappers.

The latest attack has renewed fears about the vulnerability of security personnel and government facilities operating in remote and forested locations.

Local sources said the slain NPS personnel were on routine duty when the attackers struck, overwhelming them before reinforcements could arrive. Efforts were ongoing to recover the bodies of the victims and ascertain the full extent of casualties.

Meanwhile, security has been reinforced across Orire Local Government Area and adjoining communities, with patrols intensified along major access roads and forest routes.

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the authorities.

The attack adds to growing calls for stronger inter-agency collaboration, improved intelligence gathering, and increased deployment of personnel and equipment to forest regions, as concerns mount over the spread of banditry beyond Nigeria’s traditional flashpoints.