Fleeing suspect in FRSC officer, daughter’s murder case arrested in Ghana

Authorities in Ghana have arrested Victor Benjamin Fajemirokun, a Nigerian national wanted in connection with the killing of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer, SRC Lasisi Funmilayo, and her young daughter earlier this month.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed that Mr Fajemirokun was traced to a friend’s apartment after a video detailing his alleged crimes circulated online. He is now in custody, and arrangements are underway for his extradition to Nigeria.

Victor had reportedly fled to Ghana to evade Nigerian authorities after being declared missing by his wife in Osun State. The investigation into the case began on 2 November, when Mrs Lasisi, a senior FRSC officer attached to the Ogun Sector Command, travelled to Osun State with Victor, described by police as her friend. It remains unclear whether the officer made the trip voluntarily.

Police reports indicate that the pair visited the residence of a suspected herbalist, where Victor and his associates allegedly took the officer to a secluded area behind the compound and killed her.

Interrogation notes from the herbalist state that Victor had insisted on using the officer for ritual purposes, reportedly telling the herbalist, “if he did not perform the ritual, he would never make it in life.”

During the incident, the officer’s young daughter, who was reportedly playing outside with the herbalist’s children, was taken into a nearby forest, killed, and mutilated. Her remains were subsequently recovered by the authorities.

Following the killings, Victor allegedly attempted to stage his own disappearance. He left his vehicle on the Ikire Expressway with the keys in the ignition and switched off his phone, creating the impression that he had been abducted. When his wife failed to hear from him, she discovered his abandoned vehicle and alerted the police.

Investigators noted discrepancies, including reports from locals that the car had been stationary for several days.

Police tracing Victor’s movements identified frequent calls to a suspected herbalist in Iwoye Ijesa, Osun State. An undercover officer sent to the herbalist’s home failed to apprehend him, as the suspect had fled after receiving a tip-off.

A subsequent phone trace led officers to Ijebu-Ijesha, where the herbalist was intercepted during a chance encounter following a police vehicle breakdown. He attempted to escape into the bush but was captured after an hour-long pursuit.

During interrogation, the herbalist admitted involvement in Mrs Lasisi’s murder but denied witnessing the abduction of her daughter. He subsequently disclosed the location of a second suspect in Ekiti State, who was also arrested. Both men led police to a bush path where the child’s remains were recovered.

Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan, confirmed the developments at a meeting with FRSC officials. He noted that the herbalist had acknowledged that Victor and his associates had visited him for consultation and subsequently killed and dismembered Mrs Lasisi.

The officer’s dismembered body was recovered from a river in a sack on 17 November and deposited at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, missing the head.

FRSC leadership has expressed shock over the killings. The Sector Commander, CC Leye Adegboyega, confirmed that DNA testing and autopsy procedures would be conducted once all suspects, including Victor, are secured. Police have emphasised that bringing all individuals connected to the case to justice remains their priority.

“The police are working to arrest Mr Victor and his accomplices,” the Officer-in-Charge of the Osun State Kidnapping Unit stated. “Investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrators to justice.”