Former Edo gov Obaseki condemns alleged attack on cousin, demands probe

A former Managing Director of DAAR Communications and Chief Executive Officer of Hosamudia Farm, Don Pedro Obaseki, has reportedly been attacked by suspected thugs in Benin, Edo State.

Pedro is a cousin of the immediate past Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Sources disclosed that the incident occurred at Uwa Primary School, where Pedro had gone to play football before he was allegedly attacked and beaten by the assailants.

Meanwhile, Godwin Obaseki has condemned the development.

In a statement, Obaseki said, “I strongly condemn the violent attack, maiming and abduction of my cousin, Dr Pedro Obaseki, by armed thugs.”

He said: “I call on security agencies to immediately investigate this matter thoroughly and transparently, identify those responsible for this barbaric act and ensure they are held accountable in accordance with the law.

“A situation where thugs and non-state actors appear to freely take the law into their own hands on behalf of high-profile individuals and those in positions of authority can only result in one outcome: a degeneration into a state of anarchy, which will do no one any good.”

He added: “I urge human rights organisations, civil society groups and all well-meaning Nigerians to lend their voices and speak out firmly against this injustice and gross violation of human rights.”