Foundation commemorates International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2025

The La Mode Disability Foundation, led by its founder Dr. Sandra Odige, joins the global community today in celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2025. This year’s observance, themed “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” underscores the critical need for stronger inclusion, accessibility, and equal opportunity for persons with disabilities worldwide.

In her official statement, Dr. Odige emphasized that IDPD is not merely a date on the calendar, but “a call to the conscience of every community around the world.” She noted that true social progress is impossible without valuing and uplifting all members of society, regardless of ability.

“At La Mode Disability Foundation, we believe in a world where persons with disabilities are not marginalised, but recognized as essential contributors, leaders, creators, and equal citizens,” Dr. Odige said. “We envision societies that intentionally build accessibility, create space for diverse talents, and uphold the dignity and agency of every individual.”

Dr. Odige further reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to advocating for disability rights and working with allies across sectors to eliminate physical, social, and attitudinal barriers. “Inclusion is not charity; it is justice. It is equity. It is the foundation of a fairer and more progressive world,” she added.

As part of its mission, the La Mode Disability Foundation continues to promote public awareness, empower persons with disabilities, and engage stakeholders in meaningful advocacy aimed at fostering inclusive, accessible communities.

The Foundation calls on governments, organizations, and the public to use this year’s IDPD theme as a guide for sustained action not just celebration. “Let us work together to build a world where every person, regardless of ability, can belong, contribute, and thrive,” Dr. Odige urged.