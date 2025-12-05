Foundation donates school items across three states, engages inmates in production

The Harvesters Africa Empowerment Foundation (HAEF) has concluded its 2025 Back-to-School Initiative, reaching thousands of pupils across Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and Ijebu with uniforms, desks, learning materials and infrastructure support.

The month-long programme, carried out in partnership with the SOHCAHTOA Foundation, Saturn Home Appliance and the Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR), provided classroom furniture, renovated learning spaces and sponsored school fees for pupils in low-income communities.

At Makoko in Lagos, pupils received new uniforms and desks as part of efforts to improve learning conditions in underserved schools. Similar interventions were recorded in St. Jude’s Anglican Primary School, Kuramo Secondary School in Lagos and LEA Primary School in Abuja, where teaching materials and minor repairs were provided.

A significant component of the project involved the production of 100 school desks by inmates at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre under a vocational rehabilitation scheme supported by HAEF. The desks, now deployed to public schools, are expected to serve about 300 pupils. The Foundation also facilitated trade certifications from the Lagos State Ministry of Labour for inmates who participated in the programme.

Speaking on the initiative, Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), Pastor Bolaji Idowu, said the organisation’s focus is on targeted educational support.

“Education is one of the greatest levers for long-term transformation. Our strategy is simple, target communities with the highest need and intervene with dignity-centred support. This year, we demonstrated that empowerment can also rebuild lives behind prison walls,” he said.

The Foundation noted that the initiative was driven by multi-sector collaboration involving NGOs, private organisations and community volunteers who contributed resources and technical support.

Beneficiaries of the programme received items including uniforms, books, scholarships and classroom furniture. HAEF said the intervention was particularly important for households facing financial strain, especially single-parent families struggling to keep children in school.

According to the organisation, the initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to addressing educational inequality and improving learning environments in underserved areas. It added that strengthening partnerships would remain central to future programmes.

HAEF plans to expand its outreach in 2026 with additional focus on classroom infrastructure, community partnerships and sustained support for rehabilitation programmes within correctional centres.

HAEF, HICC’s CSR arm, works through strategic interventions focusing on Education (including scholarships), Entrepreneurship Support (such as the Harvesters Hub for SMEs), Feeding Programs, and support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), aligning with the broader vision of creating wealth and opportunity on the continent.