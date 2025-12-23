Foundation improves lives of children with limb loss

Disturbed by the lack of access to care for children with limb loss in Nigeria, the IREDE Foundation, in partnership with NNPC/Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), has embarked on improving their health condition through its 3D printed prosthetic limb production.



The initiative, the first of its kind by the Foundation, integrates digital scanning and 3D printing technology into its prosthetic workflow, significantly reducing production time, cost and discomfort associated with traditional methods.



Founder of TIF, Crystal Chigbu, who spoke at the launch of the printer, said the innovation was driven by the need to prioritise children’s dignity, comfort and timely access to support.



She said that the conventional process of producing prosthetic limbs often involves Plaster of Paris (PoP) casting, which can be uncomfortable and emotionally taxing, particularly for teenage children.



“For us, this has never been about machines or equipment. It’s about the children. It’s about shortening the time between when a child needs help and when they actually receive it, and doing that in a way that preserves their dignity and confidence,” she said.



According to her, while the launch marks a major milestone, the initiative is currently in its pilot phase. At this stage, the focus is on learning, gathering data, and refining the technical processes involved in 3D-printed prosthetic production.

Under the new system, digital scanners are used to capture the shape and measurements of a child’s limb, eliminating the need for invasive casting.



Also, according to IT and 3D Printing Lead at the Foundation, Isaac Ugwu, the scanned data is converted into a digital model, refined and sent to a 3D printer to produce the limb socket.



He noted that the technology had made the process faster, more precise and more comfortable for beneficiaries, while also cutting down production timelines from several months to a few weeks.



Beyond speed and comfort, the Foundation said the adoption of 3D printing had reduced production costs by up to 40 per cent, allowing it to support more children within the same budget and reduce waiting lists.



Managing Director, SNEPCo, Ronald Adams, said the partnership had progressed from providing prosthetic limbs to supporting advocacy and sustainability.



He said the donation of a 3D printing machine would enable local manufacturing of prosthetic limbs, supported by trained personnel skilled in advanced 3D production techniques.



A recipient’s mother said the experience with the 3D printed prosthetic was more convenient and less time-consuming compared to previous limbs, while expressing gratitude to TIF and NNPC/SNEPCo for the support.