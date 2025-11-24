Foundation plans 500-capacity shelter to support vulnerable indigents

Members of the initiative and guests during the anniversary. PHOTO: ENIOLA DANIEL

EVERLASTING Fountain Welfare Initiative has announced plans to build a 500-capacity shelter for the homeless in Obafemi, Ogun State, stressing its commitment to supporting vulnerable indigents.

This was announced at the second anniversary celebration of the foundation, which began on Friday, with a community Table Tennis Tournament.

The event brought together residents, businesses and team members for a friendly competition, focusing on community spirit and local engagement.

The project, according to the initiative, is designed not just as temporary housing but as a rehabilitation and empowerment centre to guide individuals and rebuild their lives.

During the anniversary dinner and fundraiser in Magboro, Obafemi Owode Local Council of Ogun State, the founder, Abiola Adeniyi, emphasised that the goal was to provide immediate relief and stability to those facing homelessness in the community. She noted that the passion behind the foundation came from a deep desire to meet people at their point of need, whether financial help or emotional reassurance.

Speaking on the plan for homes, Adeniyi said beneficiaries would receive training based on their interests and natural talents., with support from professionals in areas such as shoemaking, hairdressing, tailoring, farming, soap making and decoration among others.

She also mentioned that a farming institute was included in the plan, where residents would learn agricultural skills and cultivate their own food.

“The shelter won’t be a permanent residence but a training ground. We want to reintegrate people into society and help them become useful and productive,” she said.

The co-founder, Victor Adeniyi, added that the foundation was created to address societal challenges often overlooked by others.

“People are struggling with what they will eat next. This concerns us because we are members of society. Our mission is to reintegrate and bring hope to people,” he said.

He expressed hope of completing the shelter before December 2026, urging well-to-do Nigerians to support the cause.

Earlier, the foundation held its community table tennis tournament where five winners were rewarded with N100,000, N50,000, N30,000 and consolation prizes for others.