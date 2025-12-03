Foundation raises awareness on plight of vulnerable widows with Walk4Hope 2025

Founder of CBA Foundation, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande ( 6th left) with members of Red Cross during the event in Lagos

Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation has held the Walk4Hope2025, a sensitisation walk to create awareness about the challenges faced by underprivileged widows and their children in Nigeria.

The symbolic five-kilometre walk, which took off at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together individuals, organisations, and business leaders in solidarity to collectively create awareness around the challenges that widows face and the essential support they require from the community.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, the founder of CBA, Mrs Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, said: “Walk4Hope is a call to society to recognise and respond to the struggles of the less privileged in our society, particularly widows and their children. For a decade now, our foundation has been on this journey to give widows the support they need to raise their children despite the many cultural and societal challenges

Today, we walked not just for awareness, but to give widows the chance to dream again.” Walk4Hope is CBA Foundation’s flagship initiative among a series of activities focused on shedding light on the hardships endured by disadvantaged widows and their children, with the goal of fostering a supportive community.

Since 2015, the CBA Foundation has positively impacted thousands of underprivileged widows and children through initiatives such as skills acquisition training, health interventions, business start-ups, and provision of essential necessities like clothing, nutrition and education support.

The foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year with a conference which brought together stakeholders to share their experiences on the issues affecting widows, proffer solutions to them and drive everyone to commit to implementing the solutions.

The event was supported by FirstBank, Vyrus, Eko Hotel, DigitXPlus and Truecaller whose contributions underscored the private sector’s vital role in driving inclusive social change.