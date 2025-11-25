Foundation takes gender-based violence campaign to vulnerable Abuja community

Daurama Foundation has lamented the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) across the country, warning that vulnerable communities are bearing the heaviest burden of the crisis.

In response, the organisation took its 16 Days of Activism campaign to Durumi, an Abuja settlement identified as one of the capital’s emerging hotspots of domestic and gender-based violence, using the screening of its documentary, Voices Within, to engage residents.

The screening marked the official launch of the Foundation’s 2025 activism campaign. It revealed a deliberate shift from elite-focused engagements to community-centred interventions where cases of domestic and gender-based violence remain high.

Founder of the Foundation, Dr. Samira Buhari, said the decision to begin the campaign in Durumi was intentional, citing the settlement’s history of displacement and growing exposure to abuse.

She stated that true change doesn’t happen in conference rooms but in communities.

“By launching our 16 Days of Activism in Durumi, we ensured that those most affected by this crisis remained at the centre of the national conversation. This is their story, and this was their moment”, she said.

She said Voices Within was filmed in the same community, making the screening a symbolic homecoming.

Residents, many of whom were connected to the realities that inspired the film, were among the first to experience it in their own environment.

Gender-based violence is a significant issue in Nigeria, with alarming statistics showing high prevalence rates, such as 31 per cent of women aged 15-49 experiencing physical violence and nine per cent experiencing sexual violence, according to the 2018 Demographic and Health Survey.

Recent reports indicate continued concern, with one month in 2023 documenting over 24,000 GBV cases nationwide, and another revealing that 30 per cent of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical or sexual violence as of late 2024.

Many incidents go unreported due to stigma, fear of reprisal, and a lack of awareness in some communities.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Bem Pever, Voices Within explores the emotional and psychological complexities of gender-based violence. Through compelling storytelling, it amplifies survivors’ voices and challenges harmful norms that perpetuate abuse.

Echoing this sentiment, Communications Coordinator for the Foundation, Francisca Nzeagwu, stated, “that Durumi was intentionally selected as the host community due to its history of vulnerability and displacement.

“Over the years, the area has served as a refuge for internally displaced persons (IDPs) seeking safety and stability, while some have returned to their original homes, many have settled permanently in the community.

“Unfortunately, this transition has been accompanied by an increase in cases of domestic and gender-based violence, making it one of the communities most in need of targeted awareness and support.”