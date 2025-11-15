Foundation trains youth on strategic media management

A foundation , Hattie Royale Media has trained over 3,500 youth and students on strategic media and communication management during the 2025 Leadership Training Programme (LTP) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Its Principal Consultant, Oludolapo Agbejobi, said the training, held from November 5 to 9 in Lagos State, was aimed at equipping young professionals with communication, creativity, and ethical media skills relevant to today’s digital environment. The Leadership Training Programme, organised by the Christ Redeemers Ministry (CRM) of RCCG in partnership with The Business Ideation School (TBIS) Africa, featured certification courses in Corporate Strategy, Financial Intelligence, Media Management, Business Ideation, Advertising, Marketing, and Brand Management.

Agbejobi, who facilitated the Media Management session, said the course covered strategic media operations, communication planning, media content production, media ethics, and digital trends.

“Equipping young professionals with communication and media literacy skills is key to building a more informed, ethical, and creative generation of leaders,” she said.

She commended the RCCG’s Christ Redeemers Ministry for championing a programme that bridges faith and professional growth, adding that it aligns with Hattie Royale Media’s mission to advance public relations and communication through training and creative solutions.

A participant, Mathias Kolawole, said the class was one of the best parts of the Leadership Training Programme, adding that it completely reshaped his view of media content production and reawakened his passion for creative storytelling.

Another participant, Ifeoluwaposimi Oloruntoba, said the session inspired her to begin planning her long-held goal of launching a podcast, calling the experience a true blessing for her growth.