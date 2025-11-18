Foundation urges improved care for elderly

JBS Elderly Care Foundation Africa, the charitable arm of the JBS Gerontology Centre, has lamented the lack of care for elderly Nigerians and called for urgent reversal of the trend.

The foundation made the appeal in Lekki, Lagos, during the second edition of its flagship fundraising initiative, ‘The Grand Walk’.

The walk, tagged ‘Adopt a Gran’, aims to raise critical funds for underprivileged elderly people and promote awareness of active ageing. The event combines fitness, community building and philanthropy, offering Lagos residents an opportunity to stay active while contributing to a charitable cause.

Collective donations from the walkathon have enabled the foundation to provide periodic free food items, medical supplies and routine health checks to vulnerable elderly citizens across multiple communities.

The 2025 edition sought to expand the foundation’s reach, with projections to support more elderly beneficiaries in Lagos and neighbouring states.

Corporate sponsors and community organisations also backed the initiative, amplifying its impact and helping deliver sustained care and dignity to Nigeria’s ageing population, many of whom lack family support or adequate resources.

Speaking during the walk, Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Bamidele Abiodun, said: “The elderly in our communities are treasures of wisdom and heritage who deserve our collective care and respect. This walk represents a win-win approach to deliver a worthy gift to the elders in our lives. We have a duty to honour the elders who built the foundations upon which we stand today.

“By participating, we demonstrate that our society values every stage of life, especially those who have given so much and now need our support most.”

The convener and Founder of the JBS Gerontology Centre, Dr Olutoyin Ajala, also emphasised the urgency of the cause.

She said Nigeria’s elderly population faces unprecedented challenges, from poverty and abandonment to lack of healthcare and social isolation.

“Through the sponsored walk, we are mobilising a movement of compassion that transcends age and status. Every step taken, every donation made, translates directly into meals, medicine and meaningful human connection for our elderly brothers and sisters often neglected by society. This is our opportunity to restore their dignity and show that aging with grace is a right, not a privilege,” she said.

On the cost of the foundation’s monthly outreach, she added: “When we started, we were spending N1 million, but we spend about N5 million monthly, and we have our trustees who get people to support us.

“Nigerian lawmakers have to sit up to ensure legislation that cares for the elderly. Everyone will grow old. Elderly population is also growing in Nigeria so, legislation must be made to protect them.”

Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), Otunba Abimbola Ashiru, said: “We want our elders to be taken care of, adopt their needs. A framework should be put in place by the government; elders are taken from everywhere in the world and we are encouraging that in Nigeria. It’s important to also have elderly homes.”