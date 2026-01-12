FRSC confirms 12 dead in road crash along Yangoji–Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has confirmed a multiple vehicle road traffic crash that claimed twelve lives at Gada Biyu, along the Yangoji–Abuja (YGJ–ABJ) corridor.

According to a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Segun Ogungbemide, the crash involving four vehicles: one commercial trailer conveying coal, one commercial bus, and two commercial cars occurred at about 11:45am on Sunday, 11 January, 2026.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident could have been caused by speed violation and dangerous driving which led to loss of control,” Ogungbemide said.

Further information gathered by the FRSC indicated that the truck driver was driving at an excessive speed beyond the legally prescribed limit for the corridor, lost control, and crashed into already parked vehicles, triggering the fatal collision.

Out of 18 persons involved in the crash, five victims died instantly at the scene, while seven others, who were successfully rescued and conveyed to the hospital, later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to twelve (12).

Ogungbemide added that three others sustained injuries of varying severity, including bruises, cuts, fractures, and head injuries, and are currently receiving medical attention.