FRSC confirms 6 dead in Awka–Onitsha Expressway crash

Six people died in a collision between a truck and a bus at Nawfia axis, near Enugu-Agidi Junction, along the Awka–Onitsha expressway on Friday night.

Mrs Bridget Asekhauno, Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the crash to journalists in Awka.

She said the accident resulted from reckless driving and involved a yellow and black tipper, registration FGG21XV, and a red bus, registration XQ398AA.

“An eyewitness on the bus said it was travelling from Ebonyi to Onitsha after a Catholic Women Organisation burial.

“The bus driver attempted dangerous overtaking to make up lost time, causing a head-on collision with the tipper,” Asekhauno said.

Thirty-two people were involved, including nine men and 23 women. The crash killed two men and four women, while five women were injured.

Twenty-one other occupants escaped unharmed. The victims were taken to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, where deaths were confirmed by medical staff.

FRSC officers cleared the scene promptly, restoring normal traffic flow along the expressway.

Asekhauno described the accident as preventable, warning: “This tragic incident highlights the devastating consequences of reckless driving.”

She extended sympathies to victims’ families, urging motorists to obey traffic laws, avoid aggressive overtaking, and prioritise safety.

She reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to enforcing traffic regulations, raising road safety awareness, and providing timely rescue services during emergencies.

Meanwhile, eight persons were confirmed dead while four others suffered injuries in a road crash along Oyo/Ogbomoso highway on Tuesday night.

The Guardian gathered that the survivors are receiving medical attention at the State Hospital in Oyo town.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mary Alo, said: “The accident occurred on Tuesday. Nineteen persons were involved.

“Eight died while four people are receiving treatment at the state hospital in Oyo town. Corpses of the victims were also at the morgue.”