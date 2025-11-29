Funeral rites for Esther Effiong begin Dec. 4

• Lutheran High School, Obot Idim G74, Alumni Mourn Her

Funeral rites for Pastor (Mrs.) Esther Okon Willie Effiong (nee Esther Monday Udo) a.k.a. (EMU), who died recently at the age of 63, begin on Thursday, December 4, with a service of songs at Assemblies of God Church, No. 53, Accra Street, Wuse 5, Abuja, Nigeria at 5.00p.m.

Meanwhile, mourning the demise of one of its own, members of Lutheran High School, Obot Idim G74, in a condolence message, signed by its President, Idoreyin Udi and Secretary, Dianabasi Effiong, expressed sadness over her sudden death. It reads: ‘EMU’ was an individual who positively influenced the lives of many. She was truly a remarkable person who dedicated her love and energy to upholding her upbringing… May the Almighty grant the family the fortitude to bear this immense and agonising loss.”

A statement by her son, Ikemesit O. W. Effiong, a lawyer, says she will be buried on Saturday, December 20, after a funeral service to be conducted by Assemblies of God, Uyo-East District, at St. Jerome’s Primary School Field, Adadia Road, Nung Ikono Ufok, Uruan Local Council, Akwa Ibom State at 10.00a.m. It will be followed by interment at her country home, No. 21, Adadia Road, Nung Ikono Ufok.

A thanksgiving service holds on Sunday, December 21, at Assemblies of God, Nung Ikono Ufok, at 10.00a.m.