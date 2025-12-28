Ghana detains 141 Nigerians in cybercrime crackdown

Ghanaian authorities have detained 141 individuals, largely believed to be Nigerian nationals, in a coordinated operation targeting organised cybercrime networks operating in the country.

The arrests, made on December 27, focused on suburbs of Accra, including Tabora and Lashibi, following intelligence-led investigations, which was led by the Cyber Security Authority in partnership with the Ghana Police Service, National Security and the Ghana Immigration Service.

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, confirmed that 100 suspects were detained in Tabora and 41 in Lashibi. He explained that intelligence-led surveillance had identified the two areas as hubs for cybercrime activity.

“The raids were based on intelligence operations that pointed to organised networks operating from these communities,” he said.

Investigators revealed that a Ghanaian landlord was among those taken into custody for allegedly accommodating around 100 of the suspects in Tabora. Authorities believe that the landlord’s property served as a base for operations involving mobile money fraud, business email compromise and other online scams. Security officials seized 38 laptops and approximately 150 mobile phones during the raids, which are now undergoing forensic analysis.

Preliminary findings suggest that the suspects were part of coordinated groups using residential properties to conceal their activities. Officials said the discovery highlights how cybercrime networks exploit local housing arrangements to evade detection.

“We are not only dealing with individuals but with systems that enable them,” a senior security source noted, adding that investigations will extend to landlords and property managers suspected of knowingly facilitating such activities.

The Cyber Security Authority emphasised that prosecutions will follow once forensic examinations are complete.

“All suspects found culpable will be prosecuted in line with Ghanaian law,” the agency stated.