GOC tasks newly promoted soldiers on discipline, dedication

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, has charged the newly promoted soldiers of the 81 Division to continue to uphold the highest standards of discipline, hard work, and dedication in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.

Mijinyawa gave the charge on November 18, 2025, at the Division’s Headquarters’ Complex, Victoria Island, Lagos, during the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted soldiers.

At the ceremony, Staff Sergeant Babagana Abacha and Staff Sergeant Kassim Musediku were decorated with the ranks of Warrant Officers.

In addition, six Sergeants were elevated to the rank of Staff Sergeant, four Corporals to Sergeants, while three Lance Corporals were decorated with the rank of Corporals.

The GOC, while congratulating the soldiers on their well-deserved promotions, commended their high sense of discipline, commitment, and professional conduct.

He said that their dedication had significantly contributed to the Division’s success in achieving the Chief of Army Staff’s Command Philosophy for the year.

The GOC further emphasised the critical role of clerks in the Nigerian Army, urging those among the newly promoted soldiers to remain diligent, as their efforts continue to play a vital role in the Division’s administrative efficiency.

He also appreciated the families of the celebrants for their continuous support, noting that their encouragement has enabled the soldiers to excel in their duties.

Abacha, in the vote of thanks on behalf of the newly promoted soldiers, expressed gratitude to God Almighty for making the day a reality.

He also appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for finding them worthy of elevation, and the GOC for his consistent guidance, support, and mentorship.

Abacha pledged that he and all the beneficiaries would justify the confidence reposed in them by being more dedicated, committed, and ensuring that their families feel the positive impact of their promotion and new rank.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief of Staff Headquarters of the Division, commanders, staff officers, families, friends and well-wishers of the celebrants.