Gov Eno offers ₦100m studio, land to visually impaired singer

Governor Umo Eno has offered a visually-impaired gospel musician from Akwa Ibom State, Chris Vic, a plot of land, ₦100 million to set up his music studio and some other incentives.

Eno disclosed this on Sunday morning via a post on his official X account, accompanying it with a picture of himself and Chris Vic.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Lands to allocate a plot of land in Uyo to Chris Vic, and I will sign the Certificate of Occupancy next week,” the governor said.

“We will also build him a four-bedroom flat and commit ₦100 million to set up his music studio. This is separate from the cost of the land and the house.

“In addition, as long as I remain Governor, he will receive a monthly allowance of ₦1 million.”

According to Eno, this should remind everyone that even in difficult moments, God is still good.

He said Chris Vic shows that praise is possible in every situation, adding that: “I also want him, and all persons with disabilities to know that this government cares.”

Meanwhile, after its unveiling on 7 September 2025, viewers of the De9jaspirit Talent Hunt (DTH) Season 4 witnessed the angelic voice of Chris Vic, the visually impaired singer whose heavenly vocals draw instant admiration.

Episode 7, the second collaboration week, which showed once again how powerful African creatives become when they merge ideas saw pairings such as Chris Vic & Team Unbeatable DC light up the stage.

Chris Vic & Team Unbeatable DC delivered what many described as the greatest performance ever seen on the DTH stage, earning them the Best Performance award.

The semifinal episode (Episode 9) elevated the intensity even further, with stage battles including a triple clash between Chris Vic, Paskal, and Glory Henry.

On Facebook, Chris Vic’s worship performance gained over 3 million views, with these numbers reflecting DTH’s continuous growth and its ability to amplify African talent to millions.