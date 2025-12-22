Gridlock: Travellers spend night on Abuja-Lokoja expressway

The usual gridlock on the Abuja-Lokoja expressway has again surfaced following a disruption as a result of a standoff between truck drivers and military personnel over the weekend, leaving thousands of travellers for the yuletide stranded and helpless, despite repeated assurances by the works ministry that traffic will not be an obstacle to intending road users.

Checks reveal that the ever-busy Abuja-Lokoja express was locked down for many hours, while pregnant women, children, the old, the young, and journalists lamented helplessly at the ugly development, which contradicts a statement by the Ministry of Works that the gridlock was cleared and the road decongested.

The works ministry, through its director of press and Public Relations, Mohammed A. Ahmed, had claimed in a press release that normal traffic flow had returned to the Abuja-Lokoja expressway. He asserted that the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, had announced that normal traffic flow has been restored to the Abuja-Lokoja Highway, following a disruption occasioned by a standoff between truck drivers and military personnel over the weekend.

“The incident, which reportedly involved the smashing of a truck’s windscreen, led to a blockade of a portion of the road by truck drivers, resulting in severe traffic gridlock along the alignment. This caused significant delays and hardship to road users travelling towards Lokoja and other destinations during this festive season.

“In response, the Honourable Minister directed the immediate opening of already completed sections of the expressway and approved the deployment of all necessary measures to restore free movement and ease the hardship being experienced by the road users.

“The directive, which was promptly implemented on Sunday, 21st December, 2025, has helped to decongest the affected corridor and improve traffic flow. The Federal Controller of Works, Kogi State, Engr. Patiko Isah disclosed that the Field Headquarters, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies, restored the free flow of traffic at about 2:00 a.m. today.”

He further claimed that “while addressing the development, Engr. Umahi appealed to motorists to remain patient, orderly, and cautious, particularly during this peak holiday travel period. He reassured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable road transportation nationwide.

“The Honourable Minister also extends his best wishes to Nigerians for a peaceful, safe, and joyous celebration.”

This claim was immediately countered by a journalist covering the ministry in the official WhatsApp group of the ministry’s media team, who debunked the claim outright as a victim on the same road, trapped in gridlock for hours.

According to the journalist, “We have been on the long bridge since 2:15pm.”

Another traveller, Usman Abdullahi, told The Guardian that the gridlock had forced babies and nursing mothers into dehumanised situations. “It is not true that the road has been cleared; people are stranded here, and I want to tell you that the situation is bad, especially with little children, sick people, nursing women, and others stuck for hours.”

Another traveller, James Koffi, told The Guardian that the government should wake up to its responsibility and stop propaganda that only shows dishonesty and incompetence.

He also urged the media to remain mindful of their responsibility to act as the watchdog of society by holding public office holders accountable and exposing bad behaviour.

According to Mr Koffi, “I am stuck here on the road, as thousands of travellers are going through the same suffering, but the most disturbing part is a report I read on an online platform saying the gridlock was decongested, and I am asking how the reporter or media organisation arrived at that.”

“When I read further, the report quoted ministry staff, and I just wept for this profession and for Nigeria. Why didn’t the media organisation make its own findings rather than rely on what the ministry says, which are complete lies?

Nothing is being decongested here. In fact, it is even scarier that, during this era of kidnapping and terrorist rampage, this is happening on a road notorious for such vices. I think the media can do better, especially the online platforms.”

Recall that during a press briefing, the Minister of Works assured that travellers would have a hitch-free journey on all major roads, including the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway.

Barely three days after, the situation on the Abuja-Lokoja expressway reared its ugly head, with attempts by the ministry’s officials to paint a beautiful picture of an ugly development, just for optics.

Checks reveal that travellers spent the night of Sunday on the Abuja-Lokoja Expressway. A journalist covering the Ministry of Works, simply put this morning, said, “May you not experience what we experienced on that road till this morning.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Works has summoned all the Directors, Zonal Directors, and Controllers of Works in the Ministry, as well as Managing Directors and Project Managers of companies handling the Ministry’s road projects, to an emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday to return to the drawing board to ensure that travellers have easy movement.

In a statement, Mr. R. O. Adeladan, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said, “All Controllers of Works are hereby directed to ensure that all Federal roads currently under construction, as well as those already completed within their respective zones, are opened to commuters and road users throughout the festive period to facilitate smooth and safe travel nationwide.”