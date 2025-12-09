Group sensitises Enugu community on social protection programmes

The Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) has intensified its sensitisation campaign on social protection programmes to communities in Enugu State.



The outreach, which took place at the Obed Camp, Ngenevu, Enugu North Local Council, under the ActNaija Project, themed: “Raising Community Awareness on Social Protection Programmes in Enugu State,” brought together residents, local leaders, government agencies, and civil society actors to deepen citizens’ understanding and participation in the initiative in Enugu State.

The project is being implemented by a consortium of Bread for the World, Germany, New Initiative for Social Development (NSID) and co-funded by the European Union (EU).



Executive Director of ANEEJ, Rev. David Ugolor, while speaking at the event, underscored the essential role of social protection in addressing poverty, reducing vulnerability, and improving the wellbeing of households across Enugu State, particularly women, youths, older persons, and people with disabilities.

Ugolor, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Leo Atakpu, stated that although Enugu State had continued to roll out social protection interventions, such as cash transfers, health insurance support, and youth empowerment programmes, among others, many communities still lacked adequate information on how to access these opportunities.

“Communities like Obed Camp, at the centre of Enugu city, experiencing challenges common in rural settlements are clear reminder that awareness and access gaps still exist. This outreach is designed to close those gaps by bringing correct information directly to the people who need it most,” he stated.

He emphasised the importance of transparent systems, stronger coordination, and the use of technology and data to ensure programmes reach the intended beneficiaries, even as he reaffirmed the commitment of his organisation in supporting citizens to enrol in the National Social Register (NSR), saying that it remained the entry point for key government welfare interventions.



The State Coordinator of the Social Operations Coordination Unit (SOCU), Joy Eneh, advised participants to ensure their personal data was captured in the State Social Register.



She also assured citizens without the National Identification Number (NIN), which is required for registration, of assistance to obtain one at no cost.



Also, Principal Planning Officer, Enugu State Economic Planning Commission, Nzekwe Henrietta, explained the project’s goal of supporting vulnerable communities.



She expressed confidence that the initiative would have a long-term impact on improving access to social protection and uplifting disadvantaged households.



However, two beneficiaries, Kelvin Agbo and Joseph Ene, described the programme as a vital source of relief that had helped their families navigate financial hardship.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the Ngenevu community, Everistus Ani, had lamented the neglect of the area in the scheme of things in the state, despite being in the heart of the urban.

He, therefore, thanked the ANEEJ for choosing the community as part of its sensitisation activities, assuring that they would effectively key into the programme.