Guardian journalists shine with multiple nominations at 19th NMNA

The Guardian has once again reaffirmed its place among Nigeria’s leading media organisations, earning multiple nominations across categories at the 19th edition of the Nigeria Media Nite Out Awards (NMNA).

The annual event, which celebrates excellence and professionalism in journalism, recognised The Guardian Newspaper, both in print and online platforms, for Newspaper of the Year. Several of the paper’s outstanding journalists were also nominated in various individual categories for their remarkable contributions to Nigerian journalism.

Political reporter David Meshioye was nominated for Political Writer of the Year, while Jimisayo Opanuga and Evelyn Usman received nods in the Sports Writer of the Year category for their exceptional coverage and insightful reports on sports developments.

In the business category, Kemi Moronkeji earned a nomination for Business Reporter of the Year, a testament to her detailed analysis and in-depth reporting on economic trends and corporate affairs.

For entertainment, Musa Adekunle was listed among the contenders for Entertainment Writer of the Year, in recognition of his coverage of Nigeria’s growing entertainment landscape.

The lifestyle and culture desk also shone brightly, with Suliyat Tella earning a nomination for Society Writer of the Year for her engaging storytelling and compelling human-interest features that highlight social issues, lifestyle, and culture in Nigeria.

On the visual storytelling front, Sunday Akinlolu was nominated for Photojournalist of the Year, honouring his striking visual documentation that captures the essence of people, events, and emotions.

The Nigeria Media Nite Out Awards, which began in 2006, has become one of the most respected platforms for celebrating journalists, media practitioners, and organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the growth of the industry. This year’s edition marks its 19th anniversary, further underscoring its consistency in recognising media excellence.

For The Guardian, these nominations reflect a sustained tradition of editorial excellence, integrity, and dedication to truth. Over the years, the newspaper has continued to champion responsible journalism, setting standards in storytelling and reportage that inform, educate, and inspire readers across the country and beyond.

The 19th edition of the Nigeria Media Nite Out Awards is expected to draw leading figures from the media industry, corporate organisations, and public institutions.