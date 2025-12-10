Gunmen abduct five residents in Kogi

There is tension in Magogo village of Ogori/Magongo Local Council of Kogi State following the abduction of five members of the community by gunmen.

The National President of Magongo Development Association (MDA), Jordan Akpata, confirmed the incident on the phone yesterday.

Akpata stated that the victims had on Friday travelled to Jos, Plateau State, for a wedding ceremony.

But while returning home on Monday night from Jos, the vehicle conveying the wedding guests was reportedly intercepted about 8.30pm and the occupants kidnapped.

He said: “The victims were just a few kilometres away from their destination in Magongo when the gunmen intercepted them. They were forcefully disembarked from their vehicle and ordered into the bush at gunpoint.”

He appealed to the Kogi State Government and security agencies to urgently intervene and ensure the rescue of the abductees.

Spokesperson for the Kogi Police Command, DSP Williams Aya, could not be reached for comment at press time.