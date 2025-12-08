Gunmen invade church, killing priest’s wife in Anambra

An attempt by Anglicans in Lulu community, Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State, to worship on Sunday turned tragic as gunmen invaded the service, killing the wife of the presiding priest and injuring others.

The development was said to have unsettled the state, as a day earlier, some gunmen had allegedly attacked the Afor Market junction in Nawfia in Njikoka Local Government, killing some people.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command on Monday morning confirmed the attack on the church and the killing of the priest’s wife.

Spokesperson for Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the attack, said that many worshippers were injured.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned the attack.

He described those who carried out the attack as armed criminals, saying it resulted in one death and serious injuries inflicted on a few others.

Ikenga said: “The church building was partially burnt, and other properties were destroyed at a church premises in Lilu, Ihiala Local Government Area.

“The CP States that this heinous and abominable act, committed against innocent worshippers, is not only an assault on the community but a grave affront to our shared values of peace, sanctity of life, and freedom of worship.

“The command extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the entire Lilu community and assures the public that the police shall relentlessly hunt down the perpetrators of this crime.

“The CP notes that no community should be subjected to such brutality as the command will not allow criminals to instil fear or destabilise the peace we are working tirelessly to maintain.”

Ikenga added that the command has intensified intelligence-driven operations, deployed the Joint Security Team, and strengthened surveillance across the area.

“The operatives are following every lead as no resource will be spared in ensuring that those responsible are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

“The command urges residents to remain calm and cooperate with the Joint Security team by providing useful information that can assist ongoing investigations for justice to be served.

“The command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property across Ihiala and the entire state”, he said.

In other news, the Delta State Command have arrested a principal suspect and his sidekick in the murder of retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu in Anambra State.

The detectives also recovered her personal handset, vowing to arrest the named fleeing member of the killer squad.

She was murdered on November 23, 2025.

The Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bright Edafe, said the arrest followed days of intelligence gathering.

He said: “On December 6, 2025, operatives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Delta State Police Command, acting on intelligence, have arrested one Godwin Mngumi, aged 25 years, the security staff who allegedly murdered Justice Ifeoma Okogwu (Rtd) in Anambra State, and the phone of the late retired justice has also been recovered from him.”

“He confessed that he invited his friend, one Nnaji Obalum, and one other suspect at large, over to the house where they carried out the dastardly act together. Nnaji Obalum has also been arrested, while the manhunt for the third suspect is ongoing.”