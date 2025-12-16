Gunmen kill four, abduct 20 worshippers in Kogi

Gunmen, yesterday, killed one person and abducted 20 worshippers at First Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Ayetoro-Kiri, Kabba/Bunu Local Council of Kogi State.



The attack added to the number of onslaught on churches in Okunland in the last three weeks. The Guardian learnt that the same yesterday, gunmen attacked Oke-Agi and Ilai communities in the Mopamuro Local Council of the state, killing three persons and abducting unspecified number.



“The deceased at ECWA in Aiyetoro-Kiri was identified as Jayjay. Local authorities and security operatives said they would continue to assess the situation, as the number of abducted persons may even be more than 20.



Meanwhile, chairman of the local council, Zaccheus Michael, blamed the church for opening service in a tense area. He ordered that all markets in the area be shut down.



The attack on Oke-Agi and Ilai reportedly occurred simultaneously about 4.00 am, leaving many dead, others injured, and some residents abducted.



The first community attacked was Jamroro settlement, located between Oke-Agi and Takete Isao and largely inhabited by Tivs. Two persons were confirmed killed, while three others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.



In the Ilai attack, a Bassa community close to the Community Grammar School, one person was reportedly killed, while three others were kidnapped.



The incidents in the two communities were confirmed by the Chairman of Mopamuro Local Council, Ademola Bello, alongside traditional authorities and community leaders.

On November 30, gunmen attacked the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, and whisked many people into the bush.



The renewed violence has heightened fear across the area, with residents calling on security agencies and government authorities to urgently deploy decisive measures to curb the rising wave of coordinated bandit attacks in Yagba Federal Constituency.



“The attack started in neighbouring communities bordering Kwara State but has now gone downward. No local council in Yagbaland is safe, from Ejiba in Yagba West to Orunda-Ile in Yagba East and now the communities of Mopamuro,” said Mr Ope Owoyemi.